LePage Administration Wants To Impose Fee For Electric Cars

By 1 hour ago

The LePage administration is proposing legislation that would add an annual fee on electric and hybrid cars in order to pay for highway maintenance.

The Portland Press Herald reports the measure would tack on a $250 fee for electric vehicles and a $150 fee for hybrids.

Meghan Russo, manager of legislative services for MDOT, says the fee is being imposed because owners of hybrids and electric vehicles don't pay a gas tax.

Opponents of the legislation say it punishes drivers who use green technology. They say the LePage administration should reevaluate how the state pays for road maintenance, rather than target drivers of electric and hybrid cars.

Maine's highway maintenance is underfunded by $60 million a year. Even with the proposed fees, the state would still face a funding shortfall.

Tags: 
Highway fund
Gov. LePage

Related Content

MDOT Eyes Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Owners to Help Fill Depleted Roadway Coffers

By Apr 21, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine - A proposal by the Maine Department of Transportation to generate more money for roads and bridges is receiving a mixed reaction by lawmakers and municipalities.

The bill imposes annual fees on hybrid and electric vehicles, while also diverting excise taxes on tractor trailers from cities and towns to the state highway fund.

The proposal would also compel municipalities to spend motor vehicle excise tax collections only on local transportation projects.

LePage Wants to Gut Fast-Tracked Wind Permits

By Feb 7, 2018

Governor LePage is behind a bill to gut most of the state's fast-track permitting process for commercial wind power projects.

The Portland Press Herald reports the governor's bill is part of his recent efforts against Maine's wind power industry.

LePage recently announced a moratorium on new wind permits in Maine and created a commission that would study the economic impact of wind turbines on western Maine mountains, coastal areas and along migratory bird pathways.