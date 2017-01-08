LePage to Attend Trump Inauguration

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he's going to attend the inauguration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump. But it's unclear whether he's going to pack his dancing shoes.



LePage, who appeared with Trump several times in Maine, said it's doubtful he'll be attending any of the gala balls after the president-elect is sworn into office later this month.



He told WGAN-AM that he's "not big on bowties."



The Republican LePage says he's not much of a dancer but that he has an ace up his sleeve in the form of Maine first lady Ann LePage if they decide to attend a ball. He says she's a good dancer and "leads me around."



The inauguration is set for Jan. 20.