LePage: Attorney General's Office For 'Aging Ideologues'

AUGUSTA, Maine - A day after suing Maine's Democratic attorney general alleging abuse of power, GOP Gov. Paul LePage says her office is a place to put "aging ideologues,'' while she called his lawsuit a waste of state resources.



Both commented Tuesday during a radio call-in show.



LePage alleges Attorney General Janet Mills has refused to represent his administration's positions or pay for outside counsel. He said her ideology clouds her ability to be a good lawyer.



Mills says her constitutionally independent office isn't required to represent LePage or pay for his desired amicus briefs for Republican President Donald Trump's immigration orders.



The governor said Tuesday the attorney general, currently elected by the Legislature, should require statewide election or gubernatorial appointment. Lawmakers rejected his 2015 bill for a constitutional amendment allowing the latter.