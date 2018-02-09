LePage Defends Closing Downeast Correctional Facility Amid Criticism

Republican Governor Paul LePage is defending his move to unilaterally close the Downeast Correctional Facility (DCF) by transferring prisoners without consulting lawmakers.

“Listen, I am the chief executive of the state of Maine,” the governor told reporters gathered outside his office. “I have a jail that costs more to operate than the maximum security prison in the state of Maine. The Legislature did not fund it for the total two-year biennial, and at some point it was going to close, and I saw today as an ability to save the state a little bit more money.”

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, while it was still dark outside, heavily armed state police and Department of Corrections extraction teams surprised staff at the Downeast Correctional Facility by waking up 60 prisoners and abruptly transferring them to the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Mackie said more than 50 staff were also placed on paid administrative leave and received layoff notices effective March 2.

The move comes as lawmakers are considering a bill to continue funding for one of Washington County's largest employers.

“The governor has been wanting to close DCF since he became governor,” said Jim Mackie, a longtime union representative for corrections officers. “Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte tried to do it via the ‘Streamlining Commission’ in 2011, and they tried to do that in top secret, and that got stopped. And last year the governor was commuting sentences of inmates to make bed space to move people out of DCF.”

Last week members of the Criminal Justice Committee unanimously passed a bill to keep DCF fully operational.

“I think this was just the governor's way of bullying legislators into not passing that,” said Republican Rep. Will Tuell of Machiasport, the chief sponsor of the measure.

Tuell has been fielding calls from employees and others who feel betrayed by the governor's action.

"Whether they had the right or not – and that's something we're gonna have to find out – but whether they had the right or not, it isn't the way we do business in Maine," Tuell said.

Senate Republicans also released a written statement criticizing the governor's closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility and saying "the people of Washington County deserve better."

“The Maine Legislature’s commitment to keeping this facility open has been consistent," the statement said. "In addition to fighting for funding in the budget, legislators in 2016 reached agreement on a government facilities bond that mandated a correctional facility exist in Washington County. This action appears contrary to the agreement that was reached.”

Jim Mackie of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSME) said his organization and the Maine State Employees Association are meeting with their attorneys to discuss possible legal action. Senate Republicans stated they are also looking at “all available options.”

“I have never in my career seen this sort of action taken in the state of Maine toward state employees,” Mackie said. “I don't understand this governor's thought process. He's totally thumbed his nose at Washington County. He thumbed his nose at the legislative process. I don't know when somebody's going to finally say, ‘Stop!’”