LePage Defends Hold Up On Public Campaign Funds

By 1 hour ago

Gov. Paul LePage is defending his refusal to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.

LePage and his finance chief Alec Porteous argued in briefs Friday that courts can't decide whether a governor should sign a financial order.

Several publicly financed candidates and an advocacy group are suing LePage and Porteous for refusing to sign routine financial orders this spring to release the money due through June. They argued LePage is curtailing political speech at the height of an election cycle.

Their lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order releasing the money.

In a separate issue, public funding to candidates after July 1 also remains on hold because lawmakers haven't fixed an error in Maine's budget.

Related Content

LePage Threatens To Keep Lawmakers In Session Until Election Day

By Jul 12, 2018
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

Gov. Paul LePage is threatening to keep the Legislature in session until Election Day in November unless it deals with a number of key issues he wants resolved. 

Maine Lawmakers Urged To Fix Typo Holding Up Clean Election Funding

By Jul 10, 2018
Patty Wight / Maine Public

Independent gubernatorial candidate Terry Hayes is urging legislators to correct a typo that's preventing Clean Election funding from being released to qualified candidates.

Hayes, who is Maine's state treasurer, was joined today at a State House press conference by other publicly funded candidates who are urging that the funding be released.

"I think probably the most nefarious outcome, the most negative outcome, is that it signifcantly erodes the trust that people have in the people who are doing the governing," Hayes said.

Maine Citizens For Clean Elections File Suit Against LePage

By Jun 28, 2018

The group backing Maine's public campaign finance law has sued Gov. Paul LePage for refusing to sign financial orders so that candidates who have qualified for the program can receive campaign funds.

Maine Citizens for Clean Elections filed the lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court Thursday morning.

"We don't take an action like this lightly,” said John Brautigam, an attorney for the group. “We feel like it's time for the court to intervene.”