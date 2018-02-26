LePage Endorses Trump’s Proposal To Arm Teachers

Gov. Paul LePage was among the governors who met with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss gun violence, among other issues.

LePage told Fox News that the nation’s background check system should include a person’s mental health history, not just their criminal history.

“We gotta get the guns way from people in domestic violence, we got to get guns away from people that have committed crimes against others, and I do believe we have to look at mental illness as something that needs to be addressed,” he said.

LePage also says he believes that there should be one set as the age at which a person can sign contracts, buy liquor, smoke tobacco and buy a gun. He also endorsed the president’s idea of allowing school personnel, including teachers, be trained to carry a gun in school — but he says it would be voluntary.

“I think if they are well trained, I see nothing wrong with it. I don’t think it should be mandatory, I think it should be voluntary. But if I knew there were a well-trained personnel in the school was there to protect our children, I find that would be a good move,” he says.