LePage: 'No Chance' He'll Invite Patriots to Maine

By 4 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says there's no chance he'll reach out to the New England Patriots about visiting Maine following the club's Super Bowl victory.

The Republican governor made the comment during an interview on WGAN-AM on Thursday morning. An interviewer asked if there was any way LePage would reach out to the Patriots, and he replied, there was "not a chance."

LePage said last week that he had no interest in watching the Super Bowl because of his dislike of the Patriots. He feels the club treated the state of Connecticut unfairly during a scuttled push to move the franchise there in the 1990s.

But LePage says he did watch the game. However, he says the Patriots represent "bad business" and lack "character and integrity."
 

