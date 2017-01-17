LePage: Pingree Should Attend Inaugural or 'Resign'

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree should resign because she won't attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



Pingree, who represents the 1st Congressional District, said yesterday that she accepts the results of the election but rejects Trump's "disparaging comments about everyone from women to minorities to the disabled."

"He’s shown no interest in holding a foreign power accountable for interference in our democracy; he’s put his business interests ahead of the country’s; he’s tweeted threats about people’s civil liberties; and he belittled civil rights hero Representative John Lewis," Pingree said. "President-elect Trump’s actions go beyond any kind of reasonable debate—they threaten the constitutional values our country is based on. I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by standing by at his ceremony."

Pingree is among 35 Democrats in Congress who will not attend the inauguration.

"For some reason, the left has become so hateful and they are trying to bully us out of believing our Constitution,” LePage said Tuesday on WVOM radio. “Chellie Pingree, if she won’t attend on Friday, I would advise her to resign."

The decision by some Democrats to skip the inauguration has generated some criticism from conservatives. However, Republicans also skipped the inauguration of President Obama in 2013, according news reports at the time.

LePage, who said he would tell Obama "to go to hell" while running for governor in 2010, also criticized U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, for questioning the legitimacy of Trump's presidency, kicking off a bitter exchange between the former Civil Rights luminary and the incoming president. LePage said Lewis should review history before criticizing Trump.

"It was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, it was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws. A simple thank-you would suffice," LePage said.

However, the governor left out a large chunk of Civil Rights history, including the moments that gave birth to it.

Hayes, the 19th U.S. president, took the White House through the Compromise of 1877. The post-Civil War deal effectively swapped the withdrawal of Union troops out of Southern territory and eventually allowed for the creation of Jim Crow laws, which were state and local regulations that enforced racial segregation in the South. The laws were enacted during the Reconstruction period and continued until the Civil Rights movement helped reverse them in 1965.

Lewis, considered in both political parties to be a Civil Rights hero, was beaten by state troopers during the Bloody Sunday protests in Selma. He and others participating in the march were attacked as they crossed the Pettus Bridge on their way to Selma.

LePage's criticism of Lewis follows a tweet in which Trump claimed the congressman's district "is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested)." Trump's tweet prompted people in Lewis' district to tweet photos that contradicted the incoming president's assessment.