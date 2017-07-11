LePage Press Secretary Departs For Private Sector

AUGUSTA, Maine - The long-time press secretary of Maine's Republican governor is stepping down.



Gov. Paul LePage says that Adrienne Bennett will leave in August for a marketing and communications position at Kennebec Savings Bank. The governor's term ends in 2018.



Her last day will be Aug. 2.



The governor said she maintained composure while dealing with a hostile media interested in sensationalism.



Bennett is a former television reporter and is a member of the Maine Domestic Violence and Abuse Commission.



Recent departures from the LePage administration include former state Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew, who is running for governor as a Republican.



Former LePage adviser David Sorensen says he took a speech writing job in the Trump administration.



LePage finance chief Richard Rosen abruptly resigned during state budget negotiations.



