LePage’s Longtime Chief Of Staff Steps Down

AUGUSTA, Maine — A top aide to Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage who has been with the governor since his first campaign for the office is stepping down.

LePage says chief of staff John McGough resigned on Monday to take a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. McGough has been LePage’s chief of staff since he first took office in 2011.

McGough also served as deputy chief of staff and policy director during LePage’s 2010 campaign. LePage, who says McGough is leaving on good terms, is congratulating him on taking his career in public service to the federal level.

LePage says he has appointed Holly Lusk as chief of staff and legislative director. She has worked as deputy chief of staff since November.