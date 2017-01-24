LePage Says 'Greed' Behind Plan for New Casino

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage says greed is behind a well-funded proposal to build a new casino in southern Maine that has qualified for the ballot in November.



The governor said on WVOM-FM on Tuesday Maine doesn't have the "critical mass'' to support a third casino alongside Bangor and Oxford casinos. LePage has criticized the campaign's past efforts and says the proposal will hurt Maine's economy.



The Secretary of State's office this week said the campaign has enough signatures to get on the ballot. Lisa Scott of Horseracing Jobs Fairness claims the casino proposal will preserve horseracing and provide hundreds of jobs. Scott has contributed $4.2 million to the campaign since 2015.



The proposal would only allow a York County casino license for Scott's brother Shawn, former owner of Bangor Raceway.