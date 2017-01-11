LePage Says He Lost 50 Pounds in Bariatric Surgery

Gov. Paul LePage told Portland radio station WLOB on Wednesday that he had surgery last September to help him lose weight after his doctor warned he was at risk of diabetes.

LePage’s office had declined to answer questions about the governor’s health last fall, at about the time the outpatient bariatric surgery was performed.

LePage said he has lost about 50 pounds, and now he’s down to around 200 pounds. In addition to improving his health, he said one advantage of losing the weight is that he can fit into his tuxedo for next week’s inauguration of Donald Trump as president.