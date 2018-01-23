LePage Sends 'Nips' Litter With Handwritten Note To Maine Lawmaker

Another of Gov. Paul LePage's handwritten notes - which he's sent in the past to legislators, lobbyists and constituents - has surfaced.

LePage sent the letter, dated Nov. 6, 2017, to state Sen. Tom Saviello, who last year led an effort to override LePage's veto of a new law imposing a 5-cent deposit on so-called nips, mini-bottles of liquor.

"Here's a nickel for you. There (sic) everywhere!!!" LePage wrote, enclosing a crushed nips bottle with the note.

The law was intended to clean the 50-millimeter bottles off Maine's littered roadways. Perhaps LePage's note to Saviello was the governor's way of saying the law isn't working. Saviello told Maine Public he found the note "funny."

LePage has a long history of writing handwritten notes to legislators, public officials and his critics. Recently, he reportedly penned a one-sentence response to a 16-year-old who wrote to him worried about the repeal of net neutrality rules: Read a book.