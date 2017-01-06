LePage Set to Unveil Two-Year Budget to Legislators

AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage is set to unveil a budget that he says will reduce spending and cut taxes for the state's highest earners.

LePage has expressed deep concern about Maine voters' approval of a new 3 percent surtax on the state's highest earners to fund schools.

In recent radio interviews, he said he won't be proposing an increase in sales tax to offset an income tax hike as he unsuccessfully sought in 2015.

LePage has said the cuts could be major but are needed to mitigate the impact of the new income surtax and minimum wage hike.

He wants to lower the top income tax rate of 7.15 percent in Maine, which will have one of the highest tax rates in the country.