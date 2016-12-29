LePage Shelled Out $300 for Anti-Clinton PAC

AUGUSTA, Maine — Campaign finance records show that GOP Gov. Paul LePage forked over a couple hundred bucks to an effort to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Sun Journal reports that the donations mark the first time that LePage as governor has donated to an independent political action committee, or to any federal election.

LePage chipped in a total $300 to the Stop Hillary Political Action Committee, which ran ads about Clinton’s relationship to the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

The governor hasn’t kept his dislike of Clinton — and her husband Bill — a secret.

At a press conference this fall, LePage showed reporters Russian nesting dolls representing Clinton, her husband and several of his mistresses.

LePage also told a radio station that when Hillary Clinton opens her mouth, "people die."