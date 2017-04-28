LePage Signs Bill Putting Maine in Compliance with Real ID Law

Gov. Paul LePage has signed a bill designed to put Maine in compliance with the Federal Real ID Law.

The bill went to his desk earlier this week. The signature isn't a surprise - the governor had called on the Legislature to pass the bill.

It's intended to avoid a situation where Mainers can't use their drivers' licenses to pass through airport security, or to access other federal facilities and services. Some Maine veterans who use a Department of Veterans' Affairs facility in New Hampshire have already been denied entry.

Maine has been one of the few states that refused to comply with the federal rule, on privacy and security grounds. The new law will allow people who don't want their information stored in a database - as Real ID requires - will be able to opt out.

This story will be updated.