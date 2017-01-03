LePage Spearheads Renewed School Consolidation Effort

Gov. Paul LePage is putting together a new effort to pressure Maine’s school districts to consolidate and share resources in the face of rising education costs.

The governor signed an executive order on Monday asking the Department of Education to set aside money to be used to encourage school districts to consolidate and share services. LePage also instructed the department to draft legislation to create bonds for new regional school models.

In the past, LePage has criticized the number of superintendents in the state, which sits at about 130. In October, LePage said that he would use his upcoming state budget to pressure districts to decrease that number.

Previous governors have also fought for school consolidation. The most recent effort was from Gov. John Baldacci in 2007.

That year, the Legislature passed a bill mandating the state reduce the number of school units from 290 down to 80. The law led to fewer school administrators, but many towns wanted more local control, and much of the work was undone in the following years.