LePage: Spending Requests Hampering Effort to Craft 2-Year Budget

Gov. Paul LePage says his efforts to draft the state’s next two-year budget have been complicated by state agencies requesting spending increases and a recent dip in state revenue.

LePage has previously said crafting the proposal has been difficult, but his remarks on WGAN radio station in Portland appear to be the first time that he has criticized specific agencies for budget requests.

“You know, I told everybody [department heads] that I was going to propose a flat-funded budget from 2016-2017. You know, it’s like talking to a wall. I’m going through the numbers and there’s growth everywhere,” he said.

LePage said he’s now working to slash the spending requests, including what he described as a 15 percent increase from the University of Maine System and a $50 million increase from Office of Information Technology.

He also cast more doubt on the state’s revenue picture, citing a 1.1 percent drop for November that has made it difficult to craft his two-year spending proposal.

“The revenues, they’re not there. They’re not there right now, so I don’t know,” LePage said.

Finance Commissioner Richard Rosen earlier this week said November’s drop in revenue was because the state underestimated tax payments. He emphasized that revenues are 3.5 percent over projections so far this year and that the state has a $49 million revenue surplus.