LePage, St. Clair Clash in Hearing on Maine's New National Monument

  • In 2015, Lucas St. Clair poses on the Maine land his family donated that President Obama last year designated as a national monument.
Maine Gov. Paul LePage and the leader of the philanthropic organization that donated 87,500 acres to the federal government for creation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument painted very different stories to a federal lands subcommittee in Washington Tuesday.

The two are in Washington for a hearing about the use of the Antiquities Act used to create national monuments around the country.  A statewide poll taken last fall found that 72 percent of Mainers support the monument. 

But LePage painted a different view. He said Mainers have an appreciation for the forest products industry, especially in the Katahdin region, and he says that's why residents of three local communities overwhelmingly voted against a national park idea in 2015.

"East Millinocket voted 63 percent to 37 percent against it.  Medway voted 71 percent to 29 percent against it.  Patton voted 70 percent to 30 percent against it," LePage said.

But Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated the land, along with a $40 million endowment to maintain it, says since then, support has only grown because of what is taking place in the region.

"Businesses are starting to grow and expand.  Jobs are being created.  Real estate prices have started to rebound," St. Clair said. "And there's new, significant private sector investments, including plans for a $5 million outdoor recreational school underway."

LePage described the property as heavily cut-over forestland whose only major selling point is the view of Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park.  Supporters point out that the governor has never visited the monument.
 

