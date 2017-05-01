LePage Suing Attorney General for Refusing to Defend His Administration

Maine Governor Paul LePage announced late Monday afternoon that he has taken the unusual step of filing a lawsuit against Maine Attorney General Janet Mills over what he claims is her abuse of power.

LePage, a Republican, has repeatedly clashed with Mills, a Democrat, who was elected by the Maine Legislature in 2013. In a written statement, the governor says Mills has repeatedly refused to represent the administration in court cases with which she does not agree politically.

According to LePage, this has left state agencies, including the executive branch, without legal representation and resulted in Maine taxpayers being required to spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorneys fees.”

“It is no secret that Attorney General Mills and I have differing political views,” LePage said. “But that is not the issue. The problem is she has publicly denounced court cases which the executive branch has requested to join and subsequently refuses to provide legal representation for the state.”

According to the lawsuit filed in Kennebec County Superior Court, Mills is preventing LePage from executing the duties of his office by refusing to represent the state of Maine’s interests.

As examples, the governor cites two executive orders issued by President Donald Trump relating to immigration. Mills publicly opposed the first of the two and joined in an amicus brief in opposition to it in the state of Washington. When LePage asked to file a countervailing brief in Washington v. Trump and requested approval from the Maine attorney general, the lawsuit says Mills “delayed and obstructed the process, preventing the governor from receiving timely counsel on behalf of the people of Maine.”

In addition, when President Trump issued a second executive order to control immigration into the United States, LePage wrote Mills a letter to request that she either represent him or give written approval for him to engage private counsel to do so. According to the lawsuit, the attorney general not only declined, but also refused to pay for the cost of legal fees for outside counsel.

LePage maintains that this is inappropriate and that there should be a “fiscal consequence” for her refusal to provide legal representation to the state.

All of these actions, LePage claims, exceed the scope of Mills’ authority and constitute a breach of her duties under the Maine Constitution. The lawsuit asks that the governor be able to retain independent counsel without limitations and that the attorney general’s office must pay the costs.

The Maine attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.