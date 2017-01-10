LePage to Tout Maine's Agricultural Products at Annual Trade Show

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's governor will attend the state's annual agricultural show in its capital city.



The 76th Annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show is scheduled to take place at the Augusta Civic Center from Tuesday to Thursday. Gov. Paul LePage is slated to attend on Tuesday and is expected to tout the importance of agriculture to Maine's economy.



LePage says Maine's maple and horticultural industries are examples of agricultural businesses that are growing. Maine maple syrup production has more than doubled since 2010 and horticultural sales are up more than 40 percent since 2009.



Organizers say there will be more than 120 exhibits about agricultural products, equipment and services. The event is free and expected to draw more than 5,000 people.