LePage Vetoes Bills To Ban Cellphones For Drivers, Raise Age To Buy Tobacco

Gov. Paul LePage says he has vetoed a bill that would ban the use of hand-held devices while driving, saying it is unnecessary.

He told Bangor radio station WVOM Tuesday that he is tired of social engineering through legislation.

“We have a distracted driving law, we have a texting law. If they are not working, let’s figure out why they are not working and make them work,” LePage says.

The Maine State Police testified in favor of the legislation, saying the existing distracted driving law was hard to prove. LePage said simply requiring a driver to keep both hands on the wheel might be the solution.

The bill did not pass with veto-proof margins, and supporters must convince some lawmakers to change their votes to override the veto.

LePage also told WVOM that he has vetoed a bill raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, because he says it’s unfair to 18-year-olds who can join the military and die for this country in time of war. If they can choose to join the military, he says, they should be able to buy cigarettes.

The bill previously received a strong vote from lawmakers, who argued that smoking is a serious health issue and raising the minimum age to purchase cigarettes serves as a deterrent to taking up the habit.

The House supported the bill 113-34 and the Senate 31-4, both greater than the two-thirds vote needed to override the veto.

The Legislature will reconvene next week to consider these veto and others.