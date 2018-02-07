LePage Wants to Gut Fast-Tracked Wind Permits

By 5 hours ago

Governor LePage is behind a bill to gut most of the state's fast-track permitting process for commercial wind power projects.

The Portland Press Herald reports the governor's bill is part of his recent efforts against Maine's wind power industry.

LePage recently announced a moratorium on new wind permits in Maine and created a commission that would study the economic impact of wind turbines on western Maine mountains, coastal areas and along migratory bird pathways.

The governor's bill would still allow fast-track permitting for more than a dozen towns, plantations and townships in Aroostook County. Energy office director Steven McGrath said the country didn't raise the same concerns as western and coastal Maine.

The bill isn't scheduled for a hearing yet.

Gov. LePage
Wind power

Related Content

Environmental Group Suing Governor Over Wind Power Moratorium

By Jan 30, 2018
Maine Public

A regional environmental group is suing Gov. Paul LePage over a moratorium on wind power development he imposed last week.

The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) is asking a Cumberland County superior court to strike down the moratorium on Constitutional grounds.

"He's totally usurped the legislative process here," says Sean Mahoney, CLF's director for the state. Mahoney says that by suspending the state's existing framework for wind development, LePage is violating the principle of separation of powers.

Gov. LePage Says Reports on Wind Power Commission Exemption "Fake News" Despite Executive Order

By Jan 30, 2018
Maine Public

Gov. Paul LePage asserted that the deliberations of his new wind energy commission will not be exempt from Maine's public meeting law, even though the executive order he signed Jan. 24 states that it is.

During the Maine Public call-in program Maine Calling, LePage characterized reports that the special commission’s meetings will be shielded from the press and public are "fake news."