The stand-up comedian, author, playwright, social critic, actor and voice actor brings his “Rant, White and Blue” tour to Maine.

Lewis Black came into national prominence with his appearances on “The Daily Show” in 1996. Those appearances led to comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, Black won the Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 Grammy-Award winning “The Carnegie Hall Performance.” He won his second Grammy Award for his album “Stark Raving Black.” Black has written three bestselling books, including “Nothing’s Sacred” (Simon and Schuster, 2005), “Me of Little Faith” (Riverhead Books 2008) and “I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas” (Riverhead Books 2010). In 2016, Lewis voiced Anger in the Academy Award-winning Pixar film “Inside Out.”