Lewiston, Auburn Residents Consider Whether to Merge Two Cities

LEWISTON, Maine - Residents of Lewiston and Auburn were presented with some reasons to consider consolidating their two cities at a public meeting Wednesday night. More discussions are planned before voters decide whether they support a merger in November.

Consultants who have studied the issue estimate that Lewiston and Auburn could see annual savings of between $2.3 million and $4.2 million with consolidation. Property taxpayers in both cities could also see their tax bills reduced by at least $1,000 over time.

Those who've looked at the pros and cons say police and fire departments could increase their response times by reducing administrators and hiring more officers, and more fire fighters. And, most importantly, they say state aid for education would not diminish in a combined school district.

Turnout was strong for the meeting, the first of a series of them scheduled between now and November, when residents will vote on a combined city charter. A majority of residents in each community must approve it in order for consolidation to move forward