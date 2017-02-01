Light Snow Blankets Maine, New Hampshire

Maine and New Hampshire are getting some light snow - plain ol' snow.



Unlike past storms, the weather system that's going to drop 1 to 3 inches across Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday will feature only snow, with no sleet, freezing rain, or rain.



The storm's arrival just in time for the morning commute could create some travel delays.



Meteorologist Mike Ekster from the National Weather Service says the forecast is pretty uniform across Maine and New Hampshire. But he said Maine's Midcoast could see up to 4 inches of snow.

