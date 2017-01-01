Lights Back On Sunday Morning; Some Still Without Power

BANGOR, Maine _ Power has been restored to most homes and businesses around the state, although a few are still in the dark. Many had been without power since Thursday, when a sizeable storm hit the entire state.



As of Sunday morning, fewer than 2000 customers still await restoration in the Central Maine Power and Emera service areas, down from well over 100 thousand at the height of the storm, which brought heavy snows, ice, and felled tree limbs.



As of Saturday, several warming stations remained open in hard hit areas, at municipal facilities in Alna, Cumberland, North Yarmouth, and Litchfield.