The Lives of Slaves in Early America

This is a rebroadcast of our earlier show (11/14/16); no calls will be taken.

Two authors join us to talk about the lives of slaves. Freedom Over Me, by Ashley Bryan, brings to life eleven slaves Bryan first encountered in an 1828 slave document he bought at a local Maine auction over a decade ago. In the Shadow of Liberty, by Kenneth C. Davis, is the story of five enslaved people who were “owned” by four of our greatest presidents

Ashley Bryan is an award-winning Maine author and illustrator of more than 50 books.

Kenneth C. Davis is the author of the best-selling Don’t Know Much About® History series of books and audio.