L.L. Bean CEO Offers Support to Employees Affected by Trump's Travel Ban

PORTLAND, Maine - The CEO of Freeport-based L.L. Bean told staff that the company stands with any employee affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban, and offered to support them in any way possible.

The publication Politico reports that, in an internal memo, Stephen Smith said the company supports diversity, and believes in an inclusive, welcoming work environment.

The email comes after the Grab Your Wallet campaign put L.L. Bean on its boycott list. Grab Your Wallet has been looking to put pressure on the company to remove Linda Bean, who donated $30,000 to a pro-Trump Political Action Committee, from its board of directors.

In response to the furor over Linda Bean's political activities, and the boycott, Donald Trump has called on his supporters to support L.L. Bean. As of now, it's still on Grab Your Wallet's boycott list.