LL Bean Offers Employee Buyouts, Ends Contributions to Pension Plan

By Beth Brogan - Bangor Daily News 38 minutes ago
  Shoppers exit the L.L. Bean retail store in Freeport in March of 2016.
FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean announced on Thursday that it would offer voluntary buyouts to eligible employees in 2018, discontinue contributions to the company’s pension plan and expand its parental leave benefit.

The changes “are designed to ensure L.L. Bean continues to be a thriving outdoor company for the next hundred years and beyond,” company Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported company officials also said they’re taking a broad look at the business, including at its policy of offering free shipping on all items and a lenient return policy that lets customers bring back any product with which they are unsatisfied, for store credit.

The company is the fifth-largest employer in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Labor, and as of 2016 employed between 4,001 and 4,500 people.

While discontinuing contributions to the company’s pension plan, L.L. Bean “will enhance” its contributions to employees’ individual 401(k) plans, according to the statement. Employees will keep all company contributions to the pension earned before the 2018 changeover.

L.L. Bean will offer a “voluntary early retirement program” to eligible employees in early 2018, offering those who take the buyout “enhancements” to their pension benefit and a stipend to offset medical premium costs for up to two years.

The company also will expand its parental leave benefit, add an eldercare support benefit and offer more flexible time off, according to the statement.

“Our redesigned benefits program will continue to be one of the most generous in the retail industry, while providing both the company and our employees with greater flexibility,” L.L. Bean CEO Steve Smith said.

Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

L.L. Bean
Bangor Daily News
L.L. Bean to Add 100 Jobs in Brunswick, Lewiston

By Jan 6, 2017
Patty Wight / Maine Public

L.L. Bean is expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet what the company says is an ever-increasing demand for its signature product.

The increase in production of Bean Boots will add an additional 100 jobs by the end of the year between its Brunswick and Lewiston facilities. Between the two manufacturing centers, L.L. Bean churns out thousands of boots daily.

“L.L. Bean produces about 3,000 pairs of boots per day,” says company spokesman Mac McKeever.

L.L. Bean Reports Flat Sales in Tough Year for Retailers

By David Sharp, The Associated Press
FREEPORT, Maine - Outdoors specialty retailer L.L. Bean says sales were flat this past year after five consecutive years of growth.

The family-owned company said Friday that revenue hit $1.6 billion in its fiscal year that ended Feb. 28. CEO Steve Smith says the 104-year-old company in Freeport, Maine, "performed well given a challenging retail environment.''

Many major retailers struggled. CEO Dan Hess from New York-based Merchant Forecast called it a "lousy year'' for clothing retailers.