Lottery Official: Actual Jackpot Won In NH Was $559.7M

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire lottery official says he's looking forward to meeting the winner of a $559.7 million Powerball lottery jackpot sold in Merrimack.

New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says someone woke up a multimillionaire today.

Officials say the jackpot was initially estimated at $570 million, but the actual jackpot at the time of the Saturday drawing was the lesser amount.

The winner has not yet come forward.

It was the second winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire in a year and a half. On July 30, 2016, a $487 million winning ticket was sold in Raymond. In that case the winner chose to remain anonymous.

New Hampshire Lottery Chairman Debra Douglas calls the sale of the second winning ticket "an extraordinary moment for the New Hampshire lottery."

