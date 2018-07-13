Mackworth Island Reopens To Visitors Three Days After Storm

Travel to an island with popular trails near Portland has reopened three days after a powerful storm knocked down trees and power lines.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Mackworth Island welcomed visitors Friday when the causeway reopened, but people were warned that repairs on the island are ongoing.

The storm on Tuesday knocked out power to 3,000 customers in Portland. In Falmouth, telephone poles leaned over the causeway road to Mackworth Island.

Portland Harbormaster Kevin Battle tells the Portland Press Herald that two sailboats sank off Portland's East End and five others capsized.