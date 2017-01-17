Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree to Skip Inauguration

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree says she will skip this week's inaugural as a protest of Donald Trump.

Pingree, a Democrat, announced the decision at the Martin Luther King Jr. dinner in Portland. In a published statement, Pingree said Trump threatens "the constitutional values our country is based on. I won't dignify or normalize those threats by standing by at his ceremony."

Pingree said she can better serve the 1st District "by performing acts of service here in Maine that day."

Maine's three other members of Congress, 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Sen. Susan Collins, both Republicans, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, all say they will attend the inauguration Friday.