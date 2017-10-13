Maine ACA Insurer Decries Trump's Action To End Subsidies For The Poor

The CEO of Maine's insurance co-op says President Trump is reneging on a federal obligation to fund subsidies to insurance companies that help low-income consumers access coverage. 

Kevin Lewis of Community Health Options says Trump's announcement yesterday that he will end cost-sharing reduction payments undermines an important element of the Affordable Care Act that helps people get medical care.

"Certainly we're seeing people get into the doctor's office at reduced co-payment amounts," he says. "There are lower deductibles, so that also means less bad debt to providers."

Trump calls the cost-sharing subsidies "bailouts" for insurance companies.  The subsidies are intended to offset the cost of insurers offering cheaper coverage for people with low incomes.

