Maine Activists Mark Trump's Inauguration with Live Reading of U.S. Constitution

AUGUSTA, Maine - As President Donald Trump took his oath of office, activists, citizens and lawmakers gathered at the Maine State House to give a group reading of the U.S. Constitution.

The event, organized by the ACLU of Maine, was designed to highlight and reinforce the values and protections in the country's founding document as a new president comes into power.

During the event, 40 different speakers read sections of the Constitution. In many instances the speaker's background aligned with a section of the Constitution that granted them rights or protections.

Robert Talbot of the NAACP of Bangor read the 15th Amendment, which granted African-American men the right to vote.

"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States, or by any state, on account of race, color or previous commission of servitude," Talbot read.

The reading came as groups like the ACLU vow to hold Trump accountable during his presidency and to defend the rights enshrined in the Constitution.