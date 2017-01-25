Maine AG: Governor Needs Lawmakers' Approval to Build Psych Unit

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills says that GOP Gov. Paul LePage's administration needs legislative approval to build a proposed privately-run psychiatric residence on state-owned property.



Legislative leaders have called for public review of the facility, which would house people found not criminally responsible for wrongdoing because of mental illness.



The administration originally proposed to build the facility in Augusta, but LePage has told lawmakers it will now be built in Bangor to avoid the oversight of a group of legislative leaders.



Representatives of the Department of Health and Human Services said it has the money needed to build.



But Mills in a Jan. 24 letter said even if that's true, the department isn't exempt from needing legislators to authorize construction and funding for a new state building.