Maine AG Janet Mills Says She's Running for Governor

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says she's running for governor in the 2018 election.

"[I]t’s pretty clear that our government is broken," Mill says in a press release, "and there’s no way I’m going to stand on the sidelines and not fight to put it back together.”

Mills, a Democrat, has clashed often with Republican Gov. Paul LePage over representing his administration in court cases. Most recently, they were at odds over the status of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and whether that designation should be rescinded.

Mills was born and raised in Farmington, where she still resides. She holds a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law. Mills husband, Stan Kuklinski, died in 2014.

