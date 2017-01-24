Maine AG Joins Court Filing to Defend Consumer Bureau Director

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is joining 16 of her counterparts in a court filing to defend the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The 17 attorneys general, all Democrats, want to protect Director Richard Cordray from being fired by President Trump.

The attorneys general said in a court filing Monday they have "a vital interest in defending an independent and effective" Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A federal appeals court ruled in October that the agency's structure violates the Constitution's separation of powers by limiting the president's ability to remove the agency's director.