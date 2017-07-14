Maine Begins Implementing New Baby Eel Lottery

By 1 minute ago

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is implementing a new lottery system for licenses to fish for baby eels, which are worth more than $1,000 per pound on the worldwide sushi market.
 
Maine and South Carolina are the only U.S. states with fisheries for baby eels, called elvers. Maine's fishery is much larger, and the elvers have been especially valuable in recent years because foreign sources have dried up.
 
Industry members and lawmakers say the fishery needs a way to bring new people into the business because many elver fishermen are nearing retirement. The Legislature approved the lottery system last month.
 
Rep. Jeffrey Pierce, a Dresden Republican, says the law will likely be in effect by late October. The law states that a lottery could be held between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 of 2018.

Tags: 
elvers

Related Content

Officials: Maine Elver Harvest at Almost 80 Percent of Annual Quota

By May 5, 2017
Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

After a slow start, Maine fishermen are closing in on their annual harvest quota for baby glass eels more than a month before the season officially ends.

Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said the eels — known as elvers — are currently fetching around $1,300 a pound from dealers, who can’t ship the catch to Asian markets fast enough.

“We’re probably at almost 80 percent of the total quota, harvesters have landed over 7,500 pounds of the 9,616 of the overall quota and that leaves a couple of thousand pounds left to harvest,” he said.

Sushi Stress: Fishermen Not Catching Many Baby Eels

By Patrick Whittle - Associated Press Apr 10, 2017
Patty Wight / Maine Public/file

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's annual season for baby eels is off to a slow start because of a cold spring that has prevented the fish from running in rivers.
 
The baby eels, called elvers, are an important piece of the worldwide sushi supply chain. They are sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity and use them as food.
 