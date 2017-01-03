Maine Congressman Opposes Partisan Gutting of Ethics Office

Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine says he opposes the GOP proposal to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

Poliquin, who represents Maine's 2nd District, said Tuesday that the Office of Congressional Ethics needs reforms that both parties agree upon, and that any changes should be approached in a bipartisan manner.

He also said voters sent lawmakers to Washington to "fix the real problems facing our nation'' and that "this is not their priority.'' President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to express similar concerns, saying lawmakers should focus on tax reform, health care and "so many other things of far greater importance.''

GOP House members voted behind closed doors Monday to give themselves ultimate control over the ethics office. The independent body created in 2008 to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers.