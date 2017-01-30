Maine Drug Agents: Heroin Seizure Largest in State's History

SANFORD, Maine - The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says it made the largest seizure of heroin in the history of the state during an arrest of two people on trafficking charges.



The agency says authorities arrested 39-year-old Jason Bolduc of Parsonsfield and 35-year-old Nichole Farrar of Sanford. It says they seized more than 8 pounds of heroin, half in Sanford and half in Massachusetts.



Police say the street value of the drugs was more than $1.8 million. They say numerous other suspects have been identified and they're continuing to investigate.



Bolduc was tracked down at a storage unit in Wakefield, New Hampshire, which contained guns and more than $175,000 cash.



He and Farrar were charged with unlawful trafficking and are being held in $250,000 bail each. It's not clear if they have retained attorneys.