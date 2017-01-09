Maine Environmentalists Call on Sen. Collins to Reject Climate Change Skeptics for Cabinet Jobs

PORTLAND, Maine - Activists concerned about climate change want Maine's U.S. senators to reject President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees who are skeptics of climate change.

At a press conference in Portland today, Sarah Lachance of the group 350 Maine urged Republican Sen. Susan Collins to stay true to her record, such as supporting the Clean Power Plan, which reduces carbon emissions from power plants.

"You have a clear decision to make," Lachance said. "You either stand with the fossil fuel industry, or you stand with the people."

350 Maine and the local chapter of the Sierra Club will stage a protest outside of Sen. Collins' Portland office this afternoon. They want a commitment that Collins will reject the nominees to lead the EPA, the State Department and the Energy Department.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Collins says the lawmaker "is carefully examining the qualifications, character, and professional experience of all of the President-elect’s nominations, as she always does."

This story has been updated to include a comment from Sen. Collins' spokeswoman.