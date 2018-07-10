Maine Family Hopes Board Will Pardon Deported Father

By 5 hours ago

The fate of a Maine father who was deported to Haiti for a 10-year-old conviction rests in the hands of a pardon board.

The Morning Sentinel reports 35-year-old Lexius Saint Martin, of Waterville, was deported earlier this year after he was arrested by immigration agents on his way to work. Martin was convicted of drug trafficking in 2008, but his deportation was stalled when Haiti suffered an earthquake two years later.

Saint Martin's wife, Mindy, and their three young children hope the board will recommend Gov. Paul LePage pardon the crime. LePage could agree, oppose the recommendation or not act at all.

The family's attorney, Evan Fisher, says Saint Martin has struggled in Haiti as unrest continues over fuel prices.

A hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Related Content

Waterville Man, Lexius Saint Martin, Deported to Haiti

By Feb 21, 2018
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

A Waterville man arrested by Immigration officials in January and held in a New Hampshire jail for nearly two months has been deported to Haiti. He leaves behind a pregnant wife, two young sons and an attorney who fears for his client's safety.

Haitian Man Detained By ICE For Unclear Reasons

By Jan 26, 2018
Mindy Saint Martin

A Waterville family is asking Gov. Paul LePage and members of Maine's congressional delegation to intervene on behalf of a Haitian man who was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month for reasons that are not clear. The man, Lexius Saint Martin, is now being held at a New Hampshire jail awaiting deportation.

Demonstrators Gather in Waterville, Call Politicians in Support of Haitian Man

By Feb 3, 2018
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

Dozens of people came together Saturday in support of a Haitian man from Waterville who was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month. Simultaneously, the supporters got out their phones and left messages for members of Maine's congressional delegation, asking for their help.

Federal Judge Rules It Was 'Unconstitutional and Cruel' for ICE to Detain New York Man

By Jan 30, 2018
Mindy Saint Martin

An attorney for a Haitian man picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Waterville earlier this month said that he is encouraged by a federal judge's ruling in Manhattan this week. U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest said it was "unconstitutional and cruel" for authorities to detain Ravi Ragbir "without a moment's notice." Forrest then ordered Ragbir’s immediate release.