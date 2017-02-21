Maine Firm Partners Up With Vermont's Orvis

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine agency that holds the state's tourism account is picking up another high-profile client.



Nancy Marshall Communications has been named the agency of record for The Orvis Company, the fly-fishing retailer based in Vermont.



CEO Nancy Marshall said it's a good match because of her 35 years of work in travel tourism, outdoor recreation and environmental relations. She said she admires Orvis for its "staunch'' commitment to protecting the environment. The company commits 5 percent of its pretax profits each year to conservation efforts worldwide.



Marshall declined to put a dollar figure on the new account. Her firm also holds the account for the Maine Office of Tourism.