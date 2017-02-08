Maine fishermen: Baby Eel Lottery Would Keep Industry Viable

By 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Maine - Some Maine fishermen say a proposal to create a new lottery system to allow people into the state's big-money baby eel fishery is the best way to keep the industry sustainable.
 
Baby eels are a prized resource in Maine, where they are fished from rivers and streams and sold to Asian aquaculture companies. The baby eels, or elvers, can sell for more than $2,000 per pound.
 
The eels eventually get raised to adulthood and turned into food, such as sushi.
 
The state's trade group for elver fishermen is supporting a proposed state law that would allot new elver fishing permits via a lottery. The group's president says members of the fishery are aging and the lottery system will let new people in.
 
Right now, entry into the fishery is closed.

Tags: 
elver fishing

Related Content

Maine Elver Harvesters on Track to Reach Quotas

By May 5, 2016

BANGOR, Maine - At the halfway point in the season, marine officials in Maine say elver landings are stronger than they were last year. This year the quota is the same as last year: 9,688 pounds.

"We've landed about almost 80 percent of that - or a little over 80 percent of that - total, this season," says Jeff Nichols, of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.