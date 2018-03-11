Maine Giving Grants to Protect Forest Health

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ The state of Maine's community forest program is awarding grants to local governments, non-profit groups and others to develop and maintain strategies that protect the woods.



The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Project Canopy program is giving out $75,000 in grants. The program is divided into two kinds of grants. One is for planning and education and the other is for tree planting and maintenance.



Project Canopy is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service. It's designed to help communities support sustainable community forest management practices and improve awareness of the importance of trees and forests.



Last year, municipalities received grants for projects such as tree plantings in downtowns and parks. Grant applications are due by April 6.