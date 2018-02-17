Maine GOP Director Takes Sole Responsibility For Anonymous Website

The Maine Republican Party's executive director says he alone was responsible for running an anonymous website that published articles Democrats say slandered their unsuccessful local candidate.

The state ethics commission's staff on Friday said GOP Executive Director Jason Savage denied using his party's resources to fund the Maine Examiner website.

The staff said it will be up to commissioners to decide this Thursday whether to open a formal investigation into whether the GOP violated campaign finance law.

Savage hasn't responded to a request for comment. The Maine Democratic Party asked the ethics commission to investigate GOP connection to the anonymous website.

The Democrats accused the Maine Examiner of undermining Lewiston mayoral candidate Ben Chin, who lost a Dec. 12 runoff.

