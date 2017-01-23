Maine GOP Sen. Collins to Unveil Proposal to Replace Obamacare

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, and fellow Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, will unveil their bill today that would replace the Affordable Care Act.

Key to the proposal would be allowing states to decide whether to maintain the basic Obamacare structure, or do something different.

Over the weekend, President Trump issued an order that will make it easier for Americans to obtain hardship exemptions to the individual mandate to buy insurance. But the Obama Administration had been pretty generous in granting such exemptions.

Sen. Collins is promising more details today on her and Sen. Cassidy's proposal to replace Obamacare. It would allow states to maintain the current Affordable Care Act architecture if they want, but also allow states to develop new rules for individual insurance policies, and for providing insurance to the poor and elderly under Medicaid, currently a joint federal and state program.

Sen. Collins is planning to unveil the plan today at a news conference in Washington at 11 a.m.