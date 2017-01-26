Maine Gov: Portland Should Face Audit Over Immigrant Help

By 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says the state's largest city should face an audit over his accusation that it uses state money to assist immigrants who are living there while seeking asylum.
 
Gov. Paul LePage's comments Thursday on WGAN-AM marked the second time this week he's used a radio appearance to criticize Portland about immigration.
 
LePage repeated a claim that Portland breaks the law by giving General Assistance to immigrants who have not attained residency. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, a Democrat, has disputed the claim and called for LePage to take it back.
 
LePage says he trusts Portland is "not doing it right now'' but he still thinks an audit would verify whether or not misappropriation of General Assistance money is happening.
 
A spokeswoman for Strimling says the accusation is baseless.

General Assistance

Related Content

Portland Settles DHHS Lawsuit Over State General Assistance Payments

By Nov 15, 2016

The city of Portland has reached a settlement in its lawsuit against Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services for withholding General Assistance payments. DHHS will pay the city of Portland the majority of the money that was withheld.

Portland Taxes to Fund Aid for Would-be Asylum Seekers

By Dec 19, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland officials say aid for immigrants in the city who don't qualify for General Assistance under new state rules will be entirely paid for with local tax dollars.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that the city won't seek a state reimbursement for General Assistance spending on some would-be asylum seekers, including those who are working on an asylum application but haven't filed it.
 