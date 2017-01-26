Maine Gov: Portland Should Face Audit Over Immigrant Help

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Republican governor says the state's largest city should face an audit over his accusation that it uses state money to assist immigrants who are living there while seeking asylum.



Gov. Paul LePage's comments Thursday on WGAN-AM marked the second time this week he's used a radio appearance to criticize Portland about immigration.



LePage repeated a claim that Portland breaks the law by giving General Assistance to immigrants who have not attained residency. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, a Democrat, has disputed the claim and called for LePage to take it back.



LePage says he trusts Portland is "not doing it right now'' but he still thinks an audit would verify whether or not misappropriation of General Assistance money is happening.



A spokeswoman for Strimling says the accusation is baseless.