Maine Governor Holds Safety Talk With Bikers

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage has met with motorcyclists at the capital to discuss road safety.



LePage and first lady Ann LePage held their annual tea at the Blaine House with the United Bikers of Maine on Thursday. The meeting falls in line with Motorcycle Awareness Month.



LePage has met with the advocacy group for years. The governor and UBM discussed safety and education.



Maine's Department of Transportation and Bureau of Highway Safety report that motorcycle deaths dropped sharply last year.

